Former Dundalk RFC player McElroy makes Sarries debut

Former Dundalk RFC and Leinster Rugby juvenile Tadgh McElroy made his professional bow with Saracens last night.

The hooker was introduced as a substitute in the 46th minute of the London side's 29-22 defeat to Sale Sharks in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, having failed to make an appearance from the bench in last week's defeat to Harlequins in the same competition.

An Irish U20 international, McElroy moved to Saracens earlier this year having turned down a renewed development contract with Leinster Rugby.