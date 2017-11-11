Dundalk FC seeking legal counsel over Sheppard contract saga

Dundalk FC have sought legal advice over Karl Sheppard's controversial re-signing with Cork City last week.

Sheppard is understood to have signed a pre-contract agreement with the Lilywhites well in advance of the season ending with his intention being to move back to his native Dublin.

Thus, it was widely expected the 26-year-old would depart the double winners and move to Oriel Park following last Sunday week's Cup final.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Sheppard put pen to a two-year deal with the Rebels last Tuesday, a move which enraged Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny, who met Sheppard in person to agree the deal.

The Lilywhites have since released a lengthy statement on behalf of Kenny where he explains the events surrounding the proposed move, a statement you can read here.

In the piece, Kenny pointed to possible action being taken against Sheppard and the club's General Manager Martin Connolly has said the issue is with the solicitors.

"The issue is with our legal advisors and we’re awaiting their guidance," he told the Dundalk Democrat.

There is precedent for such an incident with Ciarán Martyn having been forced to pay Shelbourne £8,000 in compensation after re-considering his move from Derry City in 2004.