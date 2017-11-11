Muirhevna Mor ease to win in Ardee

NEFL Premier Division

Ardee Celtic 0 Muirhevna Mor 3

Billy Smith scored twice as Muirhevna Mor made it two wins in a row with victory away to Ardee Celtic on Friday night.

Having failed to take his chances in last week's win over Bellurgan United, Smith fired the Blues in front from the penalty spot before he doubled his tally after the break as Ardee fell to their second home defeat in three-days following Tuesday's 3-2 reverse to OMP.

Brendan Clarke shot home the winner in spectacular fashion against Bellurgan and he was once more heavily involved as 'Mor took the lead, winning the penalty from which Smith fired home minutes before half-time.

It was a memorable way to end an even first-half with plenty of chances at both ends.

Tiarnan Mulvenna made it 2-0 before the hour-mark, racing clear before dinking over the out-rushing Stuart Reynolds as the Dundalk side began to turn the screw. And had Philly Duffy's thunderous shot been an inch lower they would have raced out of sight, the 'bar coming to the Deesiders' rescue.

But the 'Mor did grab a third when Micky O'Kane set-up Smith to fire home. The champions may just be clicking into gear.

Ardee Celtic: Stuart Reynolds, Robbie Reynolds, Niall Sharkey, David Fairclough, Ciarán Clarke, Mikey Nulty, Paul Matondo, Ross Gaynor, James McMullen, Gareth Kane, Darryn Gaynor

Subs: Lorcan Myles, Stuart Osborne, Graham Tighe, Wayne Reilly, Darren Clarke

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Chris Caulfield, Adrian Rafferty, Conall Mulvenna; Brendan Hughes, Philly Duffy, Gary Clarke, Tiarnan Mulvenna; Micky O’Kane, Billy Smith

Subs: Stephen Smith, Thomas McShane, Gino Cooney, Colin Hoey, Conor Gorman