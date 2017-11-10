DkIT star Callan feels they have 'got some top players'

DkIT Ladies Footballers got their first win of the season against a talented DCU outfit on Thursday and full-forward Niamh Callan believes her side are well set up to make an impact in the upcoming championship.

“We're fairly confident now. We can definitely win. We've some top players out there and the girls are trying their very best out there. Their attending training and doing very well in the games.

"We’re ready for championship, we know that we've got a very good team and we will drive on for championship.”

The Monaghan native and All-Ireland winner with Donaghmoyne also expressed her delight at the team’s performance, having gone behind very early on in the game.

“Yes, very good win when we put our mind to it we can do wonders. We got off to a bad start but once we put our mind to the game and the girls got settled, we were on fire and we got those goals that we needed.

"We hit the crossbar a few times and the heads went down at stages, but the girls put their heads back up and we got the two goals at the end.”

Full-back Lauren McCaul was very solid at full-back throughout the match and was very pleased with the way her side rallied after a nightmare start.

“Definitely playing number three, I saw them goals go in, but we really stood up to the plate and put it up to them.

"The last three-minutes, we were three down and we came back and scored that last minute goal and I was delighted when I saw it go in that's for sure.”

McCaul also believes her side are well-placed for Championship, having bounced back from two defeats to overcome DCU.

“Yeah great win. It's our first win now out of three so we didn't do anything in league now but it's a real step up for championship now.”