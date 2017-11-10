GAA

Dowdallshill seeking new senior team manager

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Ciarán Thornton (Dowdallshill) in action against Dan O'Connell of Roche Emmets. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Dowdallshill are seeking a new adult senior team manager for the 2018 season.

Applications should be submitted to club secretary Noel Finnegan at secretary.dowdallshill.louth@gaa.ie.

The 'Hill endured a tough year, losing their two Junior Championship matches - to Roche Emmets and Lannléire - while being relegated from the Division Three league.