Kearney to earn 77th Irish cap against Boks

Rob Kearney will win his 77th international cap tomorrow when he takes to the field for Ireland's November series opener with South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

The former Louth GAA player is by far the most experienced back named in Joe Schmidt's side with wingers Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway sharing only five caps.

Despite being named in the extended panel, brother Dave will not face South Africa having been omitted from the 23-man squad. Thus, he will have to wait at least another week to end his 19-month exile from the international set-up.

Ireland team in full

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 76 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 3 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 29 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)*

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 2 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 66 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 57 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 70 caps

2. Rory Best (c) (Banbridge/Ulster) c 104 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 16 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 32 caps

5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 50 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 40 caps

7. Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 49 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 15 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 1 cap

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 20 caps

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 9 caps

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 16 caps

21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 16 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 4 caps

23. Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution/Munster)*

*Denotes Uncapped Player