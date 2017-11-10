Rugby Union
Kearney to earn 77th Irish cap against Boks
Rob Kearney.
Rob Kearney will win his 77th international cap tomorrow when he takes to the field for Ireland's November series opener with South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.
The former Louth GAA player is by far the most experienced back named in Joe Schmidt's side with wingers Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway sharing only five caps.
Despite being named in the extended panel, brother Dave will not face South Africa having been omitted from the 23-man squad. Thus, he will have to wait at least another week to end his 19-month exile from the international set-up.
Ireland team in full
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 76 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 3 caps
13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 29 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)*
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 2 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 66 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 57 caps
1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 70 caps
2. Rory Best (c) (Banbridge/Ulster) c 104 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 16 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 32 caps
5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 50 caps
6. Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 40 caps
7. Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 49 caps
8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 15 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 1 cap
17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 20 caps
18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 9 caps
19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 16 caps
21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 16 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 4 caps
23. Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution/Munster)*
*Denotes Uncapped Player
