Wayne Conroy appointed Glenmuir manager

Wayne Conroy has been appointed manager of NEFL Division Three side Glenmuir FC.

The former Rangers supremo had been charge of Premier Division Bellurgan United until last Tuesday when the parties parted company.

However, his spell out of football has been short and he will now work with Kevin McArdle at the helm of the 'Muir, who have endured a tough start to the season, winning only the one match.

His first game with the Hoey's Lane outfit will be this weekend's league encounter away to Lourdes Celtic.

Speaking exclusively to the Dundalk Democrat upon his appointment, Conroy said: "I'm delighted to have got the job. The club has great potential so the aim will be about staying up and building from there.

"I'm excited by the challenge as I know these Divisions having been in them with Rangers. It's a very young team, but I can't wait to get started," he added.