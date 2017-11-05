Mid-Louth kennels continue to flourish at Dundalk Stadium

Mid-Louth kennels are having a good time of it lately at Dundalk Stradium. Michael Kelly has turned out three good 'uns from his Clogherhead base in the space of eight days, and that wonderful old-stager, Valeries Master, keeps on winning for Togher-based Michael Doyle.

Further down the road, in Dromiskin, Ambrose Quinn and Martina McCann are maintaining a good strike-rate, while the Kearney boys, John Durrigan, Paul McDonnello and David Dunne are also finding the winners' enclosure accommodating.

What a wonderful servant Valeries Master is to trainer Doyle and joint-owner, Thomas Butterly. Heading towards his fifth birthday – which many greyhounds don't get to celebrate while still being taken to the track – the son of Forest Master and Belesker Kate was set a stiff task as he attempted to score a third successive 525 win on Saturday night.

No bother. Taking up the running at the opening bend, the white-and-black galloped clear of his rivals in the back straight before going on to score comfortably from Tunnell Tam. This was his 20th victory, and in recording 28.77 he went within a whisker of his best-ever for the distance.

Earlier in the evening, John Durrigan sent out Holycross Maid to score a 525 win for former Louth GAA referee, Michael Hughes. Holycross, a well-bred daughter of Shaneboy Lee won from trap 6 in 29.37

As a follow-up to the double he recorded the previous week, Michael Kelly won with Saucy Demi on Friday night. A son of Makeshift, the two-year-old bitch ran away from her rivals to register a five-length win in 28.78, and is now two from six.

On the same card, Tammen Tiggy got back to winning ways for trainer Ambrose Quinn. Drawn on the inside, Tammen avoided some scrimmaging to score by just over two lengths from recent winner, Assarula Reeva.

And there was another win for Laurence Jones' smart sprint, Jenny's Boy. Favourite to follow up the previous week's success, the Irish Sprint Cup finalist took the lead off the fast-starting Droopys Wallace at the bend, and after that had no serious challenger.

Dundalk lads, Raymond Bellew and Mark Durnin, got another win with their recent Thurles Sales purchase, Sober Lily, the daughter of Taylors Sky putting in a strong finish to easily defeat the opposition. She has now won twice – from three outings – on her arrival in these parts.

Kenneth Finnegan's Lordship kennel was on the mark with Bradley Star in a 525. Drawn in four the tidily-built black did her best work in the latter stages, finishing three-and-a-half lengths ahead of Raspberry Rascal in 29.24.