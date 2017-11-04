Woodview narrowly miss out on victory away to Albion

NEFL Division Two

Albion 3 Woodview Celtic 3

Woodview made the 25-minute journey to Monasterboice on Thursday evening to face off with Albion Rovers in what turned out to to be a hotly contested affair.

Both sides have enjoyed a healthy start to their Division Two campaigns and with both knowing that a win against a fellow promotion rival would greatly enhance their hopes of moving up a grade, it was always going to be an open affair.

The goals started flowing in early on with Albion taking the lead, but soon enough Woodview found themselves on level terms through a tidy finish from striker Kyle Carroll.

A goal was the impetus the Skyblues needed and they soon started to get the get on top in the game with the likes of Dean Hoey stepping up in midfield in the absence of player/manager Conor Macken and they were duly rewarded when Jason Myles stabbed home to give them a 2-1 break,.

In a topsy-turvy game, the home side pulled a goal back to tie the game up again at 2-2, but Woodview weren't finished yet and with about 10 minutes remaining on the clock it was that man again, Deane Browne, playing in more advanced position this time, who powered the ball past the opposing 'keeper to give Woodview a lead to hold onto in the last few minutes.

Unfortunately for the View, it wasn't to be as the ball trickled past 'keeper Daniel Mulligan in injury time to leave the game at 3-3, but such a strong performance without some key personnel will certainly bode them well for the rest of the season.

Woodview Celtic: Daniel Mulligan, Shea McArdle, Shane English, Dylan Thornton, Danann Killeen, Gavin Gaffey, Dean Hoey, Stephen Begley, Jason Myles, Deane Browne, Kyle Carroll