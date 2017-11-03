Quay record comfortable win over OMP

NEFL Premier Division

OMP United 0 Quay Celtic 2

Following the highs of last week's victory over Bellurgan United, Quay Celtic brought OMP United crashing back down to earth on Friday night.

Éanna McArdle's first-half header was added to in spectacular fashion by Vinny Smith after the break as the Clancy Park men scored their third win of the campaign at the MDL Grounds.

Having started the brighter, without finding the breakthrough, Quay eventually went in front five-minutes before the break courtesy of McArdle. Good play by striker Aaron Comerford saw him find deliver accurately for McArdle to deftly nod by the home 'keeper.

Chances were traded early in the second-half, though the Dundalk side always looked the more accomplished and they doubled their advantage almost out of nothing with 20 minutes remaining. The mercurial Smith cut inside onto his left foot from the right side and let a wonderful effort fly into the top left hand corner of the net.

OMP had a mountain to climb thereafter and after being reduced to 10-men, the closing minutes were negotiated comfortably by Quay who enjoyed some 'keep ball'.

The result sees the Point Road men stay in fourth position, however, Martin Smith's side have cut the gap to league leaders Trim Celtic to only four-points.

Quay Celtic: John Rogers; Shaun O'Connor, Dean Sheil, Denis Cholach, Pauric Browne, David Redmond; Cody Magill, Seán Hand, Éanna McArdle; Vinny Smith, Aaron Comerford

Subs: Niall McLaughlin, Conall McArdle, Seán Matthews