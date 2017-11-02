Sport
WINNER | Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week
The winner of the Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week is Caoimhe O'Callaghan.
Caoimhe - who plays for the Dundalk RFC U16 girls team - scored five tries in their 30-point victory over Navan on Saturday. She gained 59% of the total vote.
Well done Caoimhe.
Gary O'Hanlon, who claimed the Irish title at the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, finished second with 19%.
And in third place was Elizabeth McGuinness, who came up trumps at Dundalk Golf Club last weekend. She received 11% of the vote.
Well done to all who were nominated and thanks to the thousands who voted.
