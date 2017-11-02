Nine Glenmore runners excel at Dublin City Marathon

Nine Glenmore AC runners completed last Sunday's SSE Airtricity Dublin City Marathon, clocking some very good times.

Club members Rose White, Shane Arnold, Stephen O'Connor, Fiona Mc Quaid, Paul Savage, Ronan Callan, Gerry Stewart, Cronan O Shaughnessy and John Doyle all represented Glenmore with pride, putting in great performances. Well done to all involved.

On the juvenile circuit, a small group of club athletes travelled to Navan for the Leinster Even Ages Cross-Country event.

Over a testing course, a non-championship U10 event preceded the official events. Though Jessica White, Elliot Nichols and Craig Touhy all competed very seriously and finished very deservingly in the top 20 - a great achievement and something which will stand them in good stead moving forward.

The first competitive event - the U12's 2000m - saw Lucy White lead the Glenmore girls home from a field of over 150 runners. Ava Ashby, Mia Ashby and Sarah Mallon followed her promptly across the finishing line.

Lucy then completed a memorable day when collecting a county team medal for helping Louth finish in third place.

In the girls U14 3000m event, Ava Brady and Blainaid Murphy both did themselves proud with strong finishes in a field of over 100 athletes. In the Novice mens 6000m event, Martin Toner, Lloyd Byrne and Gavin White represented the club.