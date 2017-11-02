Dundalk FC's Jamie McGrath nominated for League of Ireland Player of the Month

The final SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month nominations of the 2017 season have been announced.



Dundalk's Jamie McGrath has been put into contention for the gong after an impressive string of displays for the Lilywhites.

St. Patrick's Athletic have had both Conan Byrne and Billy Dennehy nominated after they secured safety in the Premier Division in the final game of the season in the 1-1 draw at Derry City.

Cork City captain Alan Bennett is also nominated after he led the Rebel Army to the SSE Airtricity League title.

Bohemians defender Rob Cornwall and Limerick winger Chiedozie Ogbene make up the six nominations for the month of October, the final SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award of the 2017 season.

The nominations in full:-

Alan Bennett (Cork City): Three clean sheets in his three games as Cork clinched the title.

Conan Byrne (St Patrick’s Athletic): Named the club’s player of the year and continued to lead by example in the final month.

Rob Cornwall (Bohemians): Clean sheets against Cork and Dundalk as Bohs finished the season strongly.

Billy Dennehy (St Patrick’s Athletic): Contributed key goals and assists, including man of the match display against Cork and equaliser in Galway, as the Saints avoided relegation.

Jamie McGrath (Dundalk): Key figure for the Lilywhites and made more of an impact in attacking third.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Limerick): Scored a stunner against St Pat’s and impressed overall as Limerick ensured safety.