Bellurgan part company with manager Wayne Conroy

Bellurgan United have parted company with manager Wayne Conroy this evening.

Conroy's departure comes after the Flynn Park men's 3-1 loss to OMP United on Sunday - their third league defeat of the season.

The Dundalk native replaced Paudie Gollogley - who led the peninsula outfit to second place in the NEFL Premier Division and the Tully Cup final last season - at the beginning of the campaign and hopes were high, especially considering their strong start to the season.

However, recent results have meant Bellurgan have relieved Conroy of his duties ahead of Friday night's crunch derby meeting with the also managerless Muirhevna Mor.