Former Dundalk FC manager helps England to win World Cup

Former Dundalk manager Ian Foster helped the England U17 team to World Cup glory over the weekend.

The Young Lions came from 2-0 down in Saturday's final with Spain to win 5-2 with Manchester City youngster Phil Foden scoring twice and Foster was part of Steve Cooper's management team who guided the team to glory.

The Liverpudlian managed Dundalk for two seasons between 2010-11 having previously been in charge of Galway United in the League of Ireland.

Well done Ian.