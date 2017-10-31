NEFL Premier Division
Champions Muirhevna Mor in search for a new manager
Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Reigning NEFL Premier Division holders Muirhevna Mor are on the lookout for a new manager.
The Blues' title defence has got off to a rocky start with Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Newfoundwell seeing the champions drop to eighth place in the table. They host Bellurgan United in a crunch league game on Friday night.
Seán Maguire had been in charge of the team since Tiarnan Mulvenna departed to take-up a similar role with the Dundalk FC U15 team. Mulvenna led the 'Mor to the title last season.
A club statement, posted on social media, has said: 'Muirhevna Mor FC are seeking a suitable person for the role of senior first team manager for the current 2017/18 season.
'Our senior team compete in the Premier Division of the NEFL. Anyone expressing an interest can apply by contacting us through email on muirhevnamorfcdundalk@gmail.com.'
Senior manager position available. pic.twitter.com/6BV1CVJrCp— Muirhevna Mor FC (@MuirhevnaMorFC) October 31, 2017
