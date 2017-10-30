Dundalk RFC U18 Girls put in a good display at the Mill Road on Saturday

U18 Rugby

Dundalk RFC 10 Port Dara 20

Dundalk RFC Girls U18's suffered defeat to Port Dara at the Mill Road on Saturday, going down 10-20.

The physically stronger visitors - a mixture of Portarlington and Cill Dara - dominated the first-half and went to the break 0-15 in front.

Dundalk were visibly stronger after the break and after a couple of nice moves, Niamh Belton crossed in the corner for a try. The score energised Dundalk, though, with their only genuine attack of the second-half, the away team capitalised to move 20-5 in front.

But Dundalk again came back and repeatedly attacked the opposition line leading to a move by Meadhbh O'Callaghan who supplied ball to Grainne Boyle who crashed over to make it 10-20 at the finish.

Dundalk: 1. Shauna McMahon, 2. Aoife Holmes, 3. Sadbh McDonnell, 4. Kate Flynn, 5. Aims Idogho, 6. Aoife McGeogh, 7. Grainne Boyle, 8. Meadhbh O'Callaghan, 9. Zoe Valentine, 10. Klamath Hjalmers, 11. Cloda Flynn, 12. Eva Toal, 13. Orlagh Conway (C), 14. Ashling Matthews, 15. Niamh Belton, 16. Molly Hughes, 17. Caoimhe Kampes