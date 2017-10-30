The Dundalk FC Girls U16 team claimed a great win over the weekend

U16 Girls

Dundalk FC 3 Lusk FC 0

Dundalk U16 Girls overcame Lusk FC in a friendly encounter at Oriel Park on Saturday morning.

With no competitive games planned until after the FAI Cup final, The Lilywhites were eager to get last week's league disappointment against Ashbourne out of their systems and they succeeded in doing so here.

After a competitive opening, Dundalk deservedly went ahead when Andrea dispatched to the net. Ayo had earlier went close when her beautiful chip unluckily rebounded out off the 'bar.

Dundalk started the second-half on the front foot and Andrea soon doubled their advantage before substitute Sarah completed a 3-0 win for The Lilywhites.

The game finished 3-0, but it could have been six had it not been for the woodwork. Some of Dundalk's standout performers included Caoimhe Conroy who performed well in the backs and Aoife Byrne who played out of position for the whole game.

This was a good workout for the whole team which will improve their match fitness and get the team to blend more.

Dundalk: Rachel Mullen, Caoimhe Conroy, Bronagh Mulholland, Rebecca Lambe Fagan, Kerry Ann Darcy, Aoife Byrne, Katie McKeown, Beth Hughes, Seona Halligan, Ayo Adesanyo, Sarah McHugh

