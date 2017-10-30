Dundalk RFC U16 Girls record a massive win over Navan

U16 Rugby

Dundalk 45 Navan 15

Caoimhe O'Callaghan scored five tries as the Dundalk U16 Girls team put Navan to the sword at the Mill Road on Saturday morning.

The hosts were in sensational form with their running brand of rugby serving the dual purpose of entertaining the spectators, while keeping the visitors penned in.

Along with O'Callaghan's exploits, the McEnteggart Sister Act got in on the scoring with tries apiece for Holly and Lily, while Amy Turley was reliable from the kicking tee.

Navan gave it their all and were well supported from the sideline but it was difficult for them to compete with such a rampant home side who never looked like relenting their lead. Through hard work and determination, along with their incredible skillsets and undoubted quality, Dundalk punished the visitors at every opportunity, running out 30-point winners.

The team included four of Dundalk's U14 Girls who stepped up to this standard of play effortlessly, assisting the U16 Girls to their first win of the season. Dundalk RFC are very proud of Aoife Birmingham, Sophia Murdock, Lily McEnteggart and Aoife Purcell.

This talented group of players at U16 will, if they continue to perform in this manner, have much success to look forward to this season with their coaching team of Laurence Steen, Linda Valentine and Suzanne Flynn helping them improve week-on-week.