Rock get their wings 'Trim'med in NEFL Division One

NEFL Division One

Trim Town 4 Rock Celtic 3

Rock Celtic were edged by Trim Town in a seven goal thriller on Sunday morning.

Despite taking the lead, Paudie Gollogley's side were pegged back and went to the break a goal in arrears.

And having drawn the match level through Derek Delany's second of the outing, Rock felt the game was there for their taking.

However, they lost parity within minutes of drawing level, getting caught out from a set-piece for the third time as their title-tilt suffered a blow.

Delany put Rock in front inside nine-minutes when his free-kick was on target.

But Trim didn't take long to get back on level terms when a set-piece resulted in them firing past Shane McCoy before a long ball over the top saw them capitalise for a second time.

Des McKeown nodded home a corner-kick to tie the match at 2-2, however, Rock went to the break behind when another set-piece led to Trim scoring.

Rock levelled within two-minutes of the second-half restarting as Delany controlled and shot home McKeown's cross to the back post.

Though, with their fourth meaningful effort on target, Trim scored to prevail 4-3.

Rock Celtic: Shane McCoy; Liam McDonnell, Gary Lennon, Conor Rafferty, Odhran Duffy; Derek Delany, Paul Gore, Paddy Reilly, Brendan Rogers; Des McKeown, David Ward

Sub: Ed Maguire, Óisín Meegan, Mark Hannah