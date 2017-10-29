Clem claims Halloween Hamper at Dundalk Golf Club

Five handicapper Clem Walshe was a clear winner of Sunday’s Halloween Hamper competition which was sponsored by Traynor’s Butchers.

He returned a fine score of 42pts in the seven club competition after shooting an equally impressive gross score of 37pts which was a one-under par 71.

His round included birdies at the first, seventh and 10th and his only bogeys came at the 13th and 16th as he produced a round that saw him score 23pts over the front nine and 19pts on the way home.

He had two points to spare over Eddie Rocks (11) who finished 40pts and took second on countback after shooting 22pts on the inward nine relegating David Brennan (14) to third place.

Christy Ward (8), Noel Reidy (13) and Gavin McDonnell (18) took the three category prizes.

Congratulations to Caolan Rafferty who finished off what has been an unforgettable year by winning the Irish Intervaristy Championship at Enniscrone.

After opening with a 78 to lie four shots off the lead, Rafferty put himself right in the mix with a four under par second round 69 and a final round 75 left him with one shot to spare on three over from his playing partner and Maynooth University team-mate, Eugene Smith of Laytown & Bettystown.

Rafferty is among seven members of the GUI Senior Panel who have been selected to travel to PGA Catalunya Resort, Girona, Spain on November 28 for a four-day coaching session with national coach Neil Manchip. The group also includes Colm Campbell and Tiarnán McLarnon who were winner and runner-up respectively in this year’s Dundalk Scratch Cup.

Rafferty is also part of an eight strong Ireland squad that has been selected to compete at the South African Stroke Play Championship at Pecanwood Golf Club from February 6 to 9 and the African Amateur Championship at Glendower Golf Club from February 13 to 16.

Good luck to Eoin Murphy and Josh Mackin who fly the flag for Dundalk at the Connacht Boys Championship in Galway Bay from Wednesday to Friday this week. Sean Laverty is fourth reserve for the 78 player tournament at the time of writing.

October 29 - Halloween Hamper Singles Stableford (Seven Clubs) sponsored by Traynor’s Butchers – Overall : Clem Walshe (5) 42pts, Eddie Rocks (11) 40/22pts, David Brennan (14) 40/20pts. Category 1 (0-12): Christy Ward (8) 39/20pts, Category 2 (13-17): Noel Reidy (13) 40pts. Category 3 (18-28): Gavin McDonnell (18) 38pts. Best Gross: Clem Walshe 37pts. CSS: Non-Qualifying.