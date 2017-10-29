Muirhevna Mor hit for four by Newfoundwell

NEFL Premier Division

Newfoundwell 4 Muirhevna Mor 0

Muirhevna Mor lost heavily to Newfoundwell in Drogheda on Sunday morning, with two goals in either half enough for the hosts to record a comfortable victory.

A mixture of injuries and work commitments meant Seán Maguire's side travelled to Boyneside with only 12 players.

And they got off to the worst possible start in the match too, finding themselves 2-0 down after a quarter of an hour.

A long ball over the top caught them out for the first goal, while the second came from the penalty spot after Stephen Smith had fouled an advancing Newfoundwell attacker.

Mor's attacking game was limited with Billy Smith plying a lone trade up front. The striker battled, though he got little change as Newfoundwell dominated the possession stakes. Muirhevna Mor got only one shot on target over the 90 minutes.

Despite being under the cosh, Michael Cooney was rarely called into action before the Dundalk side pushed forward in search of something towards the close, but they were punished further as Newfoundwell doubled their tally as the match neared its inevitable conclusion.

It capped another disappointing day for the champions, who fall to eighth in the Premier Division table.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Adrian Rafferty, Seán Dixon, Micky O'Kane, Stephen Smith; Brendan Hughes, Conor Gorman, Tiarnan Mulvenna, Anto McLaughlin, Gino Cooney; Billy Smith

Sub: Conall Mulvenna