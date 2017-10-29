Ardee score eight to trounce Kells-Blackwater

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Kells-Blackwater 1 Ardee Celtic 8

Ardee Celtic recorded an emphatic win over Kells-Blackwater in the Grange on Sunday morning with an 8-1 scoreline to advance in the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup.

Lorcan Myles, James McMullen and youngster Bryan O’Connor scored a brace while Ross Gaynor and John Flanagan also found range.

Two goals in the opening 10 minutes set the Deesiders on their way. After an opportunity from McMullen was saved, Gaynor finished neatly. It was 2-0 within minutes as Myles finished with his right from a Gaynor corner.

McMullen made it 3-0 before the interval, but, despite Kells-Blackwater pulling a goal back early in the second-half, a comeback was never in the offing.

Myles fired a shot high past Daryl Murphy after a strong run to score the Deesiders' fourth before McMullen reacted quickest to a loose ball to make it 5-1.

The Kells-Blackwater heads were down at this point and they were punished further with Ardee player/coach Flanagan rising highest to meet Gaynor's corner before O'Connor, on as a sub, hit a brace from two one-on-one opportunities, completing a seven-goal rout.

Ardee Celtic: Robert Samson, Kenneth Thornton, Fintan Clarke, John Flanagan, Mikey Nulty, Eddie Burke, Paul Matondo, Ross Gaynor, Lorcan Myles, Gareth Kane, James McMullen

Subs: Ciarán Clarke, Darren McMullen, Shawni Dowdall, Bryan O'Connor