Clogherhead kennel owner Michael Kelly introduced some nice newcomers at Dundalk Stadium last night

Michael Kelly, whose Clogherhead kennel is in fine form of late, introduced a couple of nice newcomers to racing at Dundalk Stadium on Saturday night.

Beratta Nine and Beretta Will are litter-brothers by Zero Ten ex Beretta Blue, and after the first-named skated hacked up in the opener, trial form suggested Beretta Will would follow suit fifteen minutes later.

Beretta Will had finished eight lengths ahead of his comrade in their most recent trial, and in coming home five lengths clear of Revilo Janey in an excellent 21.39, the 73-pounder showed himself to be a puppy of real promise.

Beretta Nine had also plenty to spare over his nearest rival in the opening 400. He broke fast from three and was always travelling like a winner after that. Five-and-a-half lengths divided the well-made black and Conor Laugs in 21.72.

Kelly was followed into the winners' enclosure by a couple of other local handlers. David Dubnne, from Dromiskin, was representated by his recent purchase, Geraldines Boy, in a sprint, and the heavyweight always had the look of winner about him, finishing with just over five lengths to spare in 21.64.

After Brendan Mullan – who presides over the long-established and most successful Newry kennels - had scored a double with Marilla and Union St Blues, bringing his weekend Dowdallshill tally to three, Colm Farrelly saw his four-year-old Climb The Walls battle gamely from the front to score over the 525 in 29.03, bringing home-bred's career wins to ten.

Two other kennels from around these parts were on the mark on Friday night's card. A beaten finalist in the Bar-One Sprint Cup back in August, Jennys Boy appreciated the slight drop in class to score a convincing 400 win for Carrick trainer, Laurence Jones - and Valeries Master was at it again in a 525, Michael Doyle and Thomas Butterly's veteran showing the younger set the way home.

A winner the previous week, Valeries Master has now 19 successes to his credit, and you wouldn't bet against him going in again.

Sympathy is extended to the Kerley family on the death last week of Nuala Kerley.

Nuala was Dundalk Race Company secretary for upwards on thirty years when racing took place at The Ramparts, forming an excellent working relationship with legendary racing manager, the late Jimmy Martin.

In the days prior to the introduction of computerised notification, Nuala's card through the post would be the first owners knew of their weekend runner. She would collect entry-fees at her office, and after the practice of paying out winnings by monthly cheque ceased, owners with a money to collect couldn't wait to make a repeat call to Nuala on the way out.

She came from a family associated with the track from its very foundation, in the early 1930s. Her late father, Michael, was a founder-member and long-time director, while her late brother, Michael junior, was for many years the Bord na gCon revenue collector. Her other brother, Gerry, is a current director and raceday judge.

Many from the greyhound fraternity were present at last Saturday's Requiem Mass in St Nicholas' Church and at the burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, close to where Nuala was born and lived most of her life.