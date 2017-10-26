Liam Hoey wins Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Well done to 'Karate kid' Liam Hoey who is this week's Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week.

Hoey received 37% of the vote following his recent exploits in Madrid.

In second is the Cobra Kan trio of Liam and Lisa McCabe, and Meadhbh Duffy who took home a staggering nine medals from the Bristol Open. The team claimed 23% of the public vote.

Naomh Moninne's Darren Geoghegan finished third on 10% following his scoring exploits as the Dundalk side qualified for the Minor Championship final.

Well done to all who were nominated and thanks to the thousands who voted!