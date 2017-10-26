Wins for Classico's, Rovers, Cluskey's and Rosewood in Dundalk Tuborg Pool League

The action resumed this week in the Tuborg sponsored pool league and in Division 2A, Cluskey’s travelled to play Commercial Destroyers. The home team started best when Henry Cooney was on top form to beat Aidan McLoughlin 2-0, but the scores were level when Cathal McKenna beat James Coburn 2-1. The Destroyers captain Davy Moran beat Jason McArdle 2-1 in a tactical match to put the home team back in front. But Cluskey’s again responded when the reliable James King beating Gerry Rogers 2-1 to send the match to a decider. In the decider, Tony Fee played Alan Meegan and with two superb finishes Alan beat Tony 2-0 to complete a 3-2 victory for Cluskey’s.

Also in the league, Uncle Tom’s Heroes played host to Rosewood Windmill and it was the home team that started best when Darren McArdle beat Eamonn Boyle 2-1. Gussie Hearty was on top form for the Rosewood when he beat Paul Foley 2-0 to level the match and the visitors went in front when Richie Keeley beat Sam McArdle 2-1. Gerry McArdle levelled the match again when he beat Paul Boyle 2-0 and in the decider the two captains clashed, Kevin Soraghan and Tony Bellew. Tony was always in control as he beat Kevin 2-0 to complete a 3-2 victory for the Rosewood.

Mrs Soraghan’s Boys travelled to play Avenue Warriors and Martin Lambe put the visitors ahead when he easily beat Stephen Gorham 2-0. The Warriors captain Rodney Gray levelled the match when he beat Rory Campbell 2-1. After this, Soraghan’s took control of the match as they won the last three matches with victories for Barry Soraghan, Paul Murnaghan and Dessie Soraghan. This completed a 4-1 victory for Mrs Soraghan’s Boys.

In Division 2B, Bennett’s entertained Avenue Avengers and it was the visitors that won the opening match when the experienced John Browne beat Owen Myles 2-1. Alan Gartlan levelled the match when he defeated Thomas Reenan 2-1 and the visitors were back in front when their captain Ciaran McShane was in outstanding form as he beat Benny McAleavey 2-0. The match was level again when Paul Kehoe beat Niall McKevitt 2-0 and in the decider Ryan Sherry was no match for Shane Garvey as Shane won 2-0 to complete a 3-2 victory for the Avengers.

Boylesports travelled to play Sean’s Tavern and the visitors found the home team on top form as Sean’s won the match 4-1. The winners for Sean’s were Ken Mulholland, Pat Jackson, Peter Duffy and Tony O’Hare with Thomas Mulvey scoring for Boylesports.

Ferguson’s entertained Harry’s Heroes and it was the home team that started best as Ciaran Crawley recovered from losing the opening frame to beat Michael McAlister 2-1. After this the visitors took control of the match as the home team never won another frame as Michael Fee, Martin Hayes, Tommy O’Hare and Don O’Brien all recorded 2-0 victories. This left the final score 4-1 in favour of Harry’s.

In Division Two, Commercial Exiles entertained Avenue Rovers and it was the Rovers who were on top form as they recorded a 5-0 victory. The winners for Rovers were Wayne Rogers, Pat Brady, Paul Kelly, Alan Thompson and John Dugdale.

Also in Division One, Castle Bar Rejects played Commercial Classico’s and it was the Classico’s who quickly raced into a 4-0 lead with wins for Michael Ralph, Marty Ferrigan, Justin McArdle and Aaron Callan. Bryan Crowe was the lone scorer for the Rejects when he beat Dominic O’Connor 2-0 in the last match.

The Classico’s and the Rejects clashed again on Wednesday night in a rearranged preliminary round game in the Tuborg cup match and it was the Rejects who raced into a 2-0 lead with wins for Julio Cesar and David McQuillan. The Classico’s responded to level the match at 2-2 with victories for Justin McArdle and Aaron Callan. In the decider, Dominic O’Connor played Paul Byrne and Paul took full advantage of mistakes by Dominic to win the match 2-0 to complete a 3-2 victory for the Rejects.

Fixtures 6th November

Uncle Tom’s Cream v Avenue Rovers

Castle Bar Rejects v Blue Anchor

Commercial Classico’s v Commercial Exiles

Cluskey’s v Avenue Warriors

Mrs Soraghan’s Boys v Uncle Tom’s Heroes

Commercial Destroyers v Rosewood Windmill

Bennett’s v Ferguson’s

Avenue Avengers v Sean’s Tavern

Harry’s Heroes v Boylesports