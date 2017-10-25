Louth GAA to hold Youth Forum later this year

Louth GAA will host a Youth Forum for the first time later this year.

County Board chairman Des Halpenny made the announcement at the monthly meeting on Monday night.

The Forum will be aimed at gauging the thoughts of juveniles - aged 14-18 - on GAA, but predominantly Louth GAA.

Guest speakers will be present on the day of the event. Saturday November 25 is the date currently being taken under consideration, though Halpenny said this was still to be confirmed.

Also at Monday's meeting, Children's Officer Stephen O'Connor spoke on vetting requirements ahead of next year's Féile - which Louth will co-host.

He advised that "blanket" Garda vetting for people aged 16+ involved in either the hosting or running of the competition must be carried out and encouraged people to get themselves vetted as soon as possible. He also said Louth GAA are planning to hold a vetting night and potentially a Code of Ethics course too.

An information seminar on the Féile will take place in November at the Carrickdale Hotel with all three host counties - Louth, Meath and Down - to be present. A date for this gathering hasn't yet been announced.