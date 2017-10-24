Upgrade in facilities for Darver Centre of Excellence

A new scoreboard is set for installation at Darver Centre of Excellence in the coming weeks.

The previous scoreboard was damaged in the bad weather last winter and speaking at last night's meeting of the Louth County Board, CCC secretary Declan Byrne revealed that a new one has been purchased and "is ready to go".

Currently, an electricity supply is the only thing preventing its erection. Though this is expected to be resolved promptly.

It would be the first time an electronic scoreboard has been installed at the facility.