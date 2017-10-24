Review of numbers playing GAA in Dundalk and Drogheda sanctioned

A review of juvenile participation levels in Louth's County towns is to be held next month.

Louth County Board chairman Des Halpenny made the announcement at last night's monthly meeting in Darver, following the last meeting's discussion on a fall in participation rates.

A meeting is to take place in both Dundalk and Drogheda, involving the clubs in each town jurisdiction, in early November.

The review will entail debate on what is being done and what can be done to up the numbers playing GAA codes.