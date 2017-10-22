O'Brien wins Sunday's Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition was a novel event at Dundalk Golf Club with each player limited to seven clubs instead of the normal 14 but the lack of firepower didn’t bother 13 handicapper Darren O’Brien who took the overall prize with a magnificent score of 44pts.

O’Brien’s score was four points better than Jim Rowland (12) who edged out Eddie Rogers (3) on countback. Rogers took Category One and his 37pts gross was also the day’s best gross score.

Michael Stewart (13) won Category 2 with 37pts while Paschal Keenan (15) was the Category 3 winner after posting a score of 38pts.

O’Brien had a superb start with four successive pars for an opening haul of 12pts and after a two point bogey four at the fifth he then parred the next five holes for another 12pts.

That left him standing on the 11th tee with 26pts already in the bag and he parred the 12th, 15th and 18th on the way home with a one point bogey five, at the short index 18 14th, the only blemish on a card that consisted of 13 pars and five bogeys.

The remaining internal matchplay competitions have now been decided. Neil Mullooly won the Junior Scratch competition while Pat Curran won the Intermediate. Michael McDermott and Paul Morrison won the Men’s Foursomes while Clem Walshe and Oonagh Quinn won the Mixed Foursomes.

There are a limited number of places left for the Halloween Party next Saturday, October 28. The Spooktacular evening will consist of fine dining, music and dancing and booking is essential.

The second Last Person Standing competition of the season will start on October 28. Entries are now being taken in the bar. Cost of entry is €10.

The recent Dundalk FM programme on Dundalk Golf Club is now available as a podcast and can be downloaded from the station’s website www.dundalkfm.com

Sunday, October 22 - Singles Stableford (Seven Clubs) – Overall: Darren O’Brien (13) 44pts, Jim Rowland (12) 40/20pts. Category 1 (0-9): Eddie Rogers (3) 40pts. Category 2 (10-14): Michael Stewart (13) 37pts. Category 3 (15-28): Paschal Keenan (15) 38pts. Best Gross: Eddie Rogers 37pts. CSS: Non Qualifying.