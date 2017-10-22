Super O'Ragh's win Louth U14 Championship title

U14 Football Championship final

O'Raghallaigh's 4-9 Cooley Kickhams/Cuchulainn Gaels 0-7

A second-half hat-trick for O’Raghallaigh's full-forward Michael Leddy helped them on their way to U14 Championship glory against Cooley Kickhams in Darver on Sunday afternoon.

Wind-assisted, the inside duo of Cian Connor and Thomas McCarragher were lively for Kickhams in the opening-period, but they trailed 1-4 to 0-5 at the break. Daniel Reilly netting the crucial major for the Drogheda youngsters before Leddy’s second-half heroics settled the contest in the O'Raghs' favour.

This victory completes a two-in-a-row at this level for the Hoops.

O’Raghallaigh's: Conor Browne; Luke Boyle, Cole Everitt, David Massaqui; James Smith, Craig Dunne, Oliver Clutterbuck; Eseosa Omoregbe (0-1), Ciarán Dwyer; Kyle McElroy (0-2), Daniel Reilly (1-0), Lee Grifferty (0-1, free); Adam McGrane Michael Leddy (3-3, 0-1 free), Ciarán Brannigan (0-1)

Subs: Ben Sweeney (0-1) for McGrane (19), Fiachra Lambe for Brannigan (31), Adam Fay for Sweeney (47), Joe Meegan for Massaqui (50), Óisín Lynch for Boyle (50)

Cooley Kickhams: Shane Quigley; Seán McCarragher, Paul Brennan, Darragh Brady; Aaron Sheelan, Cian Murphy, Darragh McDaid; Enda O’Neill (0-1), Callum O’Hanlon (0-1); Cathal Malone, Cormac Malone, Gerard Hanlon; Dylan Quinn, Cian Connor (0-3, one free) Thomas McCarragher (0-2)

Subs: John Digney for Sheelan (42), Christopher McQuaid for Quinn (51)

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Roche Emmets)