Moninne on course for Senior and Minor Championship double

Naomh Moninne remain on course to complete a memorable Louth Hurling Championship double following their minors' semi-final victory over Knockbridge this morning.

Backboned by Paddy Kelly Cup winners Matthew Fee and Feidhelm Joyce, the Black and Amber scored a 9-14 to 0-4 victory in Knockbridge.

Darren Geoghegan top-scored for Moninne with 4-7, while Eoghan O'Hora had a memorable match also having struck a hat-trick of goals.

Eoghan Smyth scored two majors, Pádraig Fallon and Ciarán McGlynn shared six-points and James Murphy added a minor in the rout.

And just like the club's senior team, St. Fechin's will provide the final hurdle in a couple of weeks' time.

A memorable year is on course to get even more memorable for Moninne...

Naomh Moninne: James Prendergast; James Murphy, Eoin Murphy, Seán Magill; Pádraig Hickey, Matthew Fee, Alan Carr; Feidhelm Joyce, Pádraig Fallon (0-3); Ciarán McGlynn (0-3), Darren Geoghegan (4-7), Morgan McCaughey; Eoghan Smyth (2-0), Eoghan O'Hora (3-0), Caoilte O'Rourke

Subs: Luke Murray, Craig Callan, Stephen Yore