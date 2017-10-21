Weather continues to play havoc with Dundalk sides in NEFL

Following the postponements of all the NEFL matches today and the games involving Rock Celtic and Woodview Celtic first teams midweek, more local clubs have had their games postponed tomorrow.

The Dundalk derby between Bay FC and Quay Athletic has been called off, while the Premier Division struggle of Quay Celtic and Duleek has too been postponed.

Glenmuir's match with Lourdes Celtic is the third of the local NEFL matches to be called off tomorrow.

However, the FAI Junior Cup third round clashes involving Muirhevna Mor (vs Usher Celtic) and Bellurgan United (vs Rivervalley Rangers) remain on.

As does Redeemer Celtic's game with Hazel Lane. Though, there has been a venue and time change. The match will take place on the Muirhevnamor Astro at 3pm.