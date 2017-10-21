WASHED OUT | 27 matches called off in Dundalk Schoolboys League

Every one of today's Dundalk Schoolboys League fixtures have been called off due to the heavy rainfall which has seized the area over the past 24 hours.

It's the first time that such an incident has occured this season.

The only game which wasn't officially postponed was the U15 Division One contest between St. Dominic's and Ardee United. Referee Colm McConville was prepared to play the match, however, with neither team present, it too joined the list of games not to go ahead.

Friary field surface. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

It is yet to be confirmed if tomorrow's matches will go ahead with the rain set to persist.