Ophelia plays havoc with Dundalk Pool League

Last week's Pool League was curtailed to only two cup games due to the adverse weather conditions. In the Des Denning Cup, second division Bennett’s played first division Commercial Exiles. Several of the Exiles team played on the Castle Bar Baize team that won the competition last year.

In the first game Benny McAleavey played Paul Ruane and with a superb six ball clearance Paul won the opening frame. Benny replied with a five ball clearance to level the scores and in a tactical decider it was Paul who eventually won the frame for the Exiles to lead 1-0.

The second match featured Alan Gartlan and Liam Johnston and this was a real attacking match which saw Liam win the opening frame, only for Alan to have a five ball clearance in the next to level the match. In the decider it was Liam who got the first chance and he duly cleared the table top put the Exiles 2-0 ahead.

It wasn’t looking good for Bennett’s when in the third match Stephen McBride won the opening frame for the Exiles, but Ryan Sherry recovered to win the next two frames to leave Bennett’s trailing 2-1.

In the fourth match Glen Duffy won the opening match for the Exiles but Owen Myles responded to win the next two frames to level the match score at 2-2. Again in the fifth match the Exiles won the opening frame when Maddy Hoey had an excellent five ball clearance.

Paul Kehoe making his first start of the season soon settled and he won the next two frames to put Bennett’s 3-2 ahead. In the last match Brendan Sherry was on top form when he beat Andrew Mundow 2-0 to complete a superb 4-2 win for Bennett’s.

In the Tuborg Cup, it was an all second division clash between Harry’s Heroes entertained Rosewood Windmill.

Gussie Hearty won the opening frame for the visitors but Michael fee responded in style to win the next two frames to put Harry’s 1-0 ahead. Michael McAlister recovered from losing the opening frame against Eamonn Boyle to win his match 2-1, to put Harry’s 2-0 ahead. Richie Keeley continued his good run of form when he beat Tommy O’Hare 2-0 to leave the Rosewood now trailing 2-1.

Martin Hayes then won the match for Harry’s when he beat the Rosewood captain Tony Bellew 2-0 and to complete a 4-1 victory for Harry’s Don O’Brien beat Paul Mulholland 2-1 in the final match.

Fixtures 30th Oct

Commercial Classico’s v Uncle Tom’s Cream

Castle Bar Rejects v Commercial Exiles

Avenue Rovers v Blue Anchor

Uncle Tom’s Heroes v Commercial Destroyers

Rosewood Windmill v Avenue Warriors

Cluskey’s v Mrs Soraghan’s Boys

Boylesports v Bennett’s

Harry’s Heroes v Sean’s Tavern

Avenue Avengers v Ferguson’s