Reid named Summer League Player of the Year

Quay Cetlic midfielder Cormac Reid was named the Fyffes Dundalk Summer League Player of the Year at last weekend's awards ceremony at Oriel Park.

The talented midfielder - in his first season playing in the Summer League - was integral in the Point Road men's midfield as they claimed the Clancy Cup for the first time in 15 years.

Reid's input also helped Quay finish second in the league, while finishing as runners-up in both the CX Sports Top Four Cup and McConville Cup finals.

Muirhevna Mor manager Peter McGinn was named Manager of the Year.

Summer League team of the season: Kevin Mullen (Quay Celtic), Shaun O'Connor (Quay Celtic), Chris Caulfield (Muirhevna Mor), Dermot Grier (Shamrocks), Jimmy Byrne (Quay Celtic), Gary Clarke (Muirhevna Mor), Micky O'Kane (Muirhevna Mor), Cormac Reid (Quay Celtic), Woicheck Gladszy (Fane FC), Seán Matthews (Quay Celtic), Seán Bailey (Fane FC)