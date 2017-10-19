WINNER: Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Declan Toal of North East Runners Over-50s has won this week's Sports Person of the Week accolade with 27 per cent of the overall vote.

Toal had claimed victory in the Over-50s category at Glenmore's event at the Bush last weekend.

Stephen O'Donnell of Dundalk FC, who was heroic in last week's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final replay win over Shamrock Rovers, came in in second place with 23 per cent.

And Ardee St Mary's scoring-machine Jonathon Commins took the bronze in third with 20 per cent.

Well done to all.