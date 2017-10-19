McEnaney and Mulroy to the fore for DkIT in narrow league win

Higher Education Division Two League

Dundalk IT 0-19 Letterkenny IT 2-11

DkIT maintained their perfect start to the Higher Education Division Two league campaign with a slender 0-19 to 2-11 victory over Letterkenny IT at DkIT sports grounds last night.

In what was a fantastic game of football, played out in awful conditions, Óisín McConville's side managed to come from behind to secure a precious victory over LYIT - a side managed by Donegal-star Michael Murphy.

Full time at the Sports Ground with DkIT winning 19 points to 2-11. @louthgaa @DundalkSport @DemocratSport #dkit — DkIT GAA (@DkITGAA) October 18, 2017

Donal Meegan opened the scoring in the first minute with a well-taken effort, but the Donegal outfit had the perfect start, when, after two-minutes, Enda McCormick pounced on the breaking ball and tapped into an empty net.

The excellent Sam Mulroy responded for DkIT with a '45, but it wouldn’t be long before LYIT raised their second green flag, with Darragh O’Connor’s effort sailing into the back of the net, to give his side a 2-2 to 0-3 lead after 11 minutes.

DkIT responded well though, playing some very nice football at times and David McGivney’s effort just before half-time left the score line reading 2-6 to 0-10 in favour of LYIT at the interval.

Half time at the Sports Grounds with Letterkenny leading 2-6 to 9 points. Entertaining first half. @louthgaa @DemocratSport @DundalkSport — DkIT GAA (@DkITGAA) October 18, 2017

But the hosts came storming out of the traps after the break, scoring the first five-points of the second-half, three of which came from Tadhg McEnaney, to move themselves into a three-point lead.

It looked set to be an easy ride for the home side heading into the last quarter, after LYIT were reduced to 14 men when Michael Carroll was sent off for two yellow cards, but his side responded well and a '45 from Michael Langan left only one-point between the sides with time almost up.

McEnaney, who was outstanding throughout the game, sealed the points with a free in the 62nd minute, much to the delight of the DKIT contingent, who now face the long trip to Derry to face Ulster University Coleraine in their last group game.

Dundalk IT: Joe O’Donoghue; Colm Meegan, Seamus McNally, Conor Lenihan; Ciarán Bellew, Kevin Traynor, Ian Connor; Kelvin McNally, Cormac Daly; Sam Mulroy (0-7, five frees and one '45), David McGivney (0-2), Aaron O’Brien (0-2); Donal Meegan (0-1), Tadhg McEnaney (0-7, six frees), Ross Nally

Subs: Conor Nicholson for Daly (HT), Terry Donegan for Lenihan (47), Seán Marry for Nally (54)

Letterkenny IT: Danny Rodgers; Ciarán McFadden, Jack Scally, Conal O’Boyle; Karl McGlynn, Calum Gallagher (0-1), Ryan McMahon (0-1); Jason McGee, Michael Langan (0-6, three frees and one '45); Michael Carroll (0-1), Darragh O’Connor (1-0), Enda McCormick (1-0); Darragh Black (0-1), John Campbell (0-1, free), Cormac Callaghan.

Subs: Caolan McDaid for McCormick (26), Nathan McEllwaine for McFadden (30), Barry McGeehin for McMahon (49)

Referee: Brian Brady (Louth)