Former Louth GAA coach wins Tyrone Senior Championship title

Former Louth coach Paddy Crozier added yet another managerial honour to his list last weekend.

The Derryman oversaw Omagh, St. Endas' success in the Tyrone Senior Football Championship final on Sunday, where they overcame Errigal Ciarán by two-points; 0-10 to 0-8.

It's the eighth O'Neill Cup Omagh have won and their second since 2014. They reached the Ulster final that season, losing out narrowly to Slaughtneil of Derry - who they will now face in the provincial quarter-final on Sunday week.

Crozier guided Derry to the 2008 National Football League title prior to joining Louth as a coach ahead of the 2016 campaign. Hugely popular amongst the players, he helped them to the Division Four League title last season.