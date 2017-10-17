St. Kevin's appoint former Dublin footballer as manager

Johnny Magee has been appointed as manager of St. Kevin's.

The former Dublin footballer replaces Kit Henry who left the post after two seasons at the helm.

Henry led the Philipstown side to the Junior Football Championship title in 2016 before guiding them to the Intermediate quarter-final in the summer - where eventual winners O'Connell's brought their march to a halt.

The move sees Magee return to management after spending three-seasons at the helm of the Wicklow footballers. His penultimate championship match in charge came against Louth in May before Sligo knocked them out of the qualifiers.

St. Kevin's will play Division Three league football for an eleventh successive season in 2018.