Bellurgan United U14's defeat Quay Olympic U14's

U14 Premier Division

Quay Olympic 1 Bellurgan United 5

Two evenly matched sides played out an entertaining game on Sunday morning in Clancy Park with the visitors emerging with the three-points thanks to four second-half goals.

It was Quay Olympic who were the more impressive side in the opening-period with Ryan Coleman testing Bellurgan ‘keeper Seán Rogan in the 21st minute, while, at the other end, Dáire McQuaid showed a taste of what was to come for Bellurgan when his header went inches over the Quay crossbar.

A free-kick by Eoin O’Hagan from nearly 40 yards out was easily saved by Aaron McGuinness in the 22nd minute, but Nathan Mills found his range with another free-kick three-minutes later from 25 yards with a superb strike to the roof of the Quay Olympic net.

Rogan produced a good save to deny Fionn Tipping before the break and it was Bellurgan who scored again in the first-minute of the second-half when McQuaid shrugged off two tackles before firing past McGuinness.

Quay tried to respond with a shot from Emmet O’Hanrahan saved by Rogan and they suffered a further setback after another attack broke down and a quick counter-attack was finished by the lively Bence Suli to give Bellurgan a three-goal lead.

Tipping drilled home a well-earned goal for Quay on 52 minutes to make it 1-3, but Bellurgan added two more goals when the unmarked Dara McQuaid headed home Alex Gray’s corner-kick and Suli made it 1-5 when he nicked possession off a Quay defender before firing past the stranded McGuinness.

Quay Olympic: Aaron McGuinness, Christopher Clarke, Cian Kieran, Ben Gartland, Fionn Tipping, Emmet O’Hanrahan, Gustas Populas, Ciarán Walsh, Eoin Staunton, Aidan Mulligan, Sean Rooney, Luke Conlon, Ryan Coleman, Jason Breen, Dylan Cronin

Bellurgan Utd: Seán Rogan, Ronan Mulholland, Sean McCaragher, Caoimhe Gray, Ronan McQuaid, Dáire McQuaid, Alex Gray, Eoin O’Hagan, Nathan Mulligan, Arthur Reilly, Robert Malone, Donal McGuinness, Seán O’Hare, Bence Suli

Referee: Stephen Donnan