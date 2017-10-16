Man of the Match Ross Nally left 'speechless' as Blues romp to Joe Ward

The name Nally has marvellous tradition with the Newtown Blues. Colm Nally captained the Blues to back-to-back Louth Senior Football Championships in 2000 and 2001.

And now Ross Nally has followed in his father’s footsteps by collecting a senior championship medal, whilst also picking up the Man of the Match award in the process having scored 1-5 as the Blues sealed their 21st Joe Ward triumph on Sunday.

After the match Nally told the Democrat about the euphoria of the whole occasion, which he could scarcely put into words. “I just don’t know what to say,” exclaimed an ecstatic Nally.

“It is just out of this world, I remember walking behind the band with my father when I was younger and now this has happened, I am just speechless."

On scoring those free-kicks, Nally said “It is all about relaxing, I was practicing on my own kicking footballs at the posts the other day and it is important to just think of it as practicing on your own instead of building the occasion up in your head."

The Blues just adapted to the weather conditions better than their opponents on the day. And Nally told The Democrat that if players are good enough, their skill and ability will shine through regardless of the weather conditions.

“I think footballers play good football in bad weather, skill comes through and we had a great win in the end, we showed today what a talented group of players we are, hopefully we can keep it going and win a few more Joe Wards."

Ronan Philips’ side can now look forward to a home clash against Wicklow champions Rathnew on October 29th.

Nally talked about his excitement in competing with other county winners and the huge importance of taking one game at a time. “It is important to take one game at a time,” emphasised Nally.

“Hopefully we can beat the Wicklow champions and have a good run, you just never know what might happen."