Glenmuir suffer heavy defeat in Tully Cup

Tully Cup Round One

Newfoundwell 8-0 Glenmuir

Division Three side Glenmuir were handed an extremely tough draw away to Premier Division side Newfoundwell on Sunday morning in the first round of the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup.

The game was always going to be a tough ask for Glenmuir with a number of notable absentees and the fact that they were drawn from away from home. Unsurprisingly, the writing was on the wall for The Blues early on when they conceded an early penalty and they conceded a further three before half-time to leave it at 4-0 at the break.

A similar pattern emerged in the second-half with Glenmuir conceding a further four goals and they will be more than happy to return to Division Three action next week after their short lived run in the Tully Cup.

Glenmuir: David McKenny, Edgar Bitanius, William Kelly, Pat Crilly. Tolani Animashaun, Liam Cunningham, Andrew Hayes, Daniel Mullen, Ben Kapinga, Peter McStravick, Brendan Sheils