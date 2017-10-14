Sandy Lane thriller as Rock come from behind to beat Athboy

NEFL Division One

Rock Celtic 4 Athboy 3

Rock Celtic came from two-goals behind to edge Athboy in the Division One top-of-the-table clash at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

Having trailed by a goal at the break, Rock felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a spot-kick early in the second-half after David Ward fell to the ground when baring down on goal.

And the home side's frustrations increased upon Athboy's second goal of the night.

However, quickfire strikes from Ward and Jamie McCaul levelled the match before substitute Kizito Ekwueme put Rock in front as the game headed for its conclusion.

An own goal doubled the Rock lead - with Derek Delany's free-kick being diverted in - and, despite a late consolation from Athboy, the hosts held on for victory.

Rock Celtic: Paul Scanlon; Brendan Rogers, Gary Lennon, Conor Rafferty, Odhrán Duffy; David Ward, Paddy Reilly, Derek Delany, Aidan Curtin; David Ward, Des McKeown

Subs: Liam McDonnell, Jamie McCaul Jim McEneaney, Mark Hannah, Kizito Ekwueme