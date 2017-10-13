WINNER | Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

The winner of the Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week is David Sally.

David - an Irish International Ice-Hockey player - was prolific as Ireland secured a silver medal a the recent Development Cup in Andorra. He gained 28% of the total vote.

Well done David.

Enya Silkena, who performed heroically to claim the girls U11 race at the Louth Cross County Championships at DkIT, finished second with 25%.

And in third place was Catherine Marcus, who claimed two medals at the ONAKAI Irish Open. She received 10% of the vote.

Well done to all who were nominated and to the thousands who voted.