Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final set to go ahead next weekend

The Cardinal O’Donnell Cup final is to take place on Saturday evening, October 14th, at a venue to be confirmed. Throw-in has been set for 4:30pm.

For the first time, Naomh Máirtín and Dreadnots will face each other in the decider following strong league campaigns and semi-final wins over Ardee, St. Mary’s and Dundalk Gaels respectively.

Despite defeating the Jocks in the league series, the holders – Dreadnots – will be seeking revenge after the Monasterboice side dumped them out of the Senior Football Championship at the quarter-final stage.

Victory for the Máirtíns, while not making up for their championship semi-final defeat to the Gaels, would see them claim the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup for the first time, and hand the club silverware at the end of a turbulent number of weeks.