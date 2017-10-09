Woodview pull off remarkable victory over Home Farm

Leinster Junior Cup

Woodview Celtic 4 Home Farm 2

It was a memorable result for Woodview in the second round of the FAI Junior Cup on Saturday afternoon in the Muirhevnamor Astro as they slayed one of the country's most famous clubs in Home Farm.

As expected, the game started evenly enough with both sides testing out the water and grappling for possession, but soon enough Woodview's interchanging midfield three of Paul McArdle, Kyle Carroll and player/manager Conor Macken started to get the ball down and play.

Twenty minutes in and the first real break of the match emerged when, after a dangerous Macken corner failed to be cleared by the away side, Kyle Carroll was on hand to pounce from ten yards out to give The Skyblues a surprise lead.

Woodview kicked on from here and started to boss proceedings with everything coming through their link ups in the middle of the park and they were more than good value for their 1-0 lead at the break despite Home Farm having their only opportunity rightly ruled out for offside.

Half-time seemed to have no bearings on the passage of the game with Woodview's high tempo, pressing approach working wonders and they were duly rewarded on 50 minutes with another goal.

Talisman Macken's long throw caused confusion in the oppositions area and it resulted in their keeper only palming it out to Jason Myles who tapped home to double their advantage.

A pivotal moment in the match occurred just moments after the local side doubled their lead. A dubious call from the referee, judging that Dylan Thornton had handled the ball in the area, gave Home Farm the chance to convert from the spot, but Padraig Gorman stood tall in goal to heroically parry away the penalty and keep it at 2-0.

Home Farm knew at this stage that they had to give it everything if they wanted anything from this match and they soon pulled one back on 65 minutes, but this wasn't without neglecting some of their defensive responsibilities and Woodview were only too glad to take advantage of this.

Straight from tip, the Dundalk side broke and managed to win a free-kick some 30 yards out. Deane Browne stood up, took a few seconds to adjust himself and then proceeded to smash the ball into top-corner in what was an unstoppable effort.

Woodview's game plan seemed to be working perfectly and it was only to get better for them with fifteen minutes remaining.

More defensive solidity from the likes of Dean Hoey and Thornton allowed Conor Macken to pick the ball up again on the edge of his own box. He quickly broke, travelling down the field with the help of a 1-2 with Kyle Carroll who's pass put a surging Macken in behind the Home Farm defence and it was the same man who coolly slotted home from 18 yards to give Woodview an unassailable 4-1 lead.

Home Farm pressed towards the end but could never really put the View under any serious pressure. They did manage to grab one back with 30 seconds remaining but it was too little, too late as a tremendous Woodview performance put them to the sword with relative ease in the end.

Woodview Celtic: Padraig Gorman, Deane Browne, Dean Hoey, Dylan Thornton, Danann Killeen, Paul McArdle, Kyle Carroll, Conor Macken, Jason Myles, Caolán Dines, Kieron Clinton

Subs: Gavin Gaffey, Cian Myles, Daniel Mulligan, Darren Meehan, Niall Mackin