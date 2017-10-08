Glenmuir hit for five by Skyrne/Tara in NEFL

NEFL Division Three

Skryne/Tara 5 Glenmuir FC 1

Two promoted sides, Skyrne/Tara and Glenmuir squared off against each other in Meath on Sunday morning in what was a must-win for Glenmuir in their attempt to halt their barren run of form.

The game started off tightly with both sides desperately squandering for possession and no real clear cut chances being created. Skyrne/Tara had a penalty shout early on when Glenmuir's Tolani Animashaun lunged for the ball, but the home team's shouts were waved away by the referee and after this lucky escape Glenmuir started to gain a foothold in the game.

Brendan Sheils fired straight at the keeper on the half-hour mark after a long ball from Daniel Mullen, but moments later, Sheils did find himself on the scoresheet when he latched onto Darren Tuite's through ball and powered home into the bottom right-hand corner to give the Dundalk side a 1-0 lead at the break.

Unfortunately, for the Blues, though, this was as good as it got. Despite some heroic defending from William Kelly and Liam McKenny, the relentless pressure from the home side meant they were eventually able to break down the defence and level on 60 minutes.

A second Skryne/Tara goal soon followed and once the third went in, Glenmuir's heads dropped as they realised another defeat was imminent.

Despite the best efforts from John Burlingham in the Glenmuir goal, he was unable to prevent a further two goals being leaked in the dying minutes as the game finished a unflattering 5-1, an outcome which leaves Glenmuir bottom of Division Three.

Glenmuir: John Burlingham, Liam McKenny, William Kelly, Efe, Tolani Animashaun, Ronan Hand, Daniel Mullen, Darren Tuite, Andrew Hayes, Ashraf Bin Hamal, Brendan Sheils