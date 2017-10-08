Bellurgan United fall to last minute winner in Leinster

Leinster Junior Cup Round One

Kilmore Celtic 3-2 Bellurgan United

Bellurgan United bowed out of the Leinster Junior Cup with defeat to AUL Premier A side Kilmore Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

Having fought from two-goals behind in the second-half, United were hit with a sucker punch as the hosts grabbed a winner in injury-time, an outcome which further compounded an afternoon which saw midfielder Brian White sent-off.

Following a slow start, Wayne Conroy's men looked to be feeling their way into the game when Kilmore struck for their first goal. A routine ball into the box wasn't cleared and the NEFL side were punished.

And they found themselves two-goals behind before the break when more slack defending afforded a Kilmore attacker an opportunity which he gladly took.

But Conroy's half-time words had the desired effect as Bellurgan came out stronger in the second-half. Ciarán Sheelan gave them hope of extending their six-game unbeaten run with a goal on the hour mark.

The visitors were a man up at this point following a red card for a Kilmore player, but that advantage soon dissipated when White received his second booking.

Still, the underdogs wouldn't give in and when Shane Finnegan curled in a beauty of a free-kick with five-minutes to play, they were level with extra-time on the way.

But, despite being in control, Bellurgan were hit by a late winner as Kilmore progressed after an almighty struggle. It was a heart-breaking way to lose, though United can take a lot of confidence from their second-half fightback.

Deep into injury-time, Sheelan shot narrowly wide as the peninsula side went in search of another leveller, but it wasn't to be.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Aoghan Mc Gunniess, Ray Finnegan, Daragh Lafferty, John Smyth; Owen Armstrong, Seán McEvoy, Brian White, Shane Finnegan; Barry Carr, Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Declan Sharkey, Stephen Finnegan