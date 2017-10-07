Leinster Junior Football Championship
Glen Emmets ease to victory in Leinster JFC opener
Conahy Shamrocks 1-4 Glen Emmets 3-12
Glen Emmets' James Butler. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Glen Emmets progressed in the Leinster Junior Football Championship with a comfortable victory over Conahy Shamrocks in Kilkenny on this afternoon.
Despite conceding an early goal, Kevin Barry's men were dominant with first-half goals from Damien Grimes and Keelan O'Neill helping the Tullyallen side to a 2-4 to 1-3 half-time buffer.
AIB @gaaleinster Club JFC Glen Emmets 3-12 Conahy Shamrocks 1-4 (FT)— Louth GAA (@louthgaa) October 7, 2017
And Emmets continued their strong display into the second-half where James Butler kicked four-points, as they held the hosts to just a single point.
Mark Garvey also found the net as Emmets ramped up their superiority before captain Ronan Grufferty, adding to his two opening-half points, registered a brace.
Corner-back Keith Boylan also got in on the scoring act, while Butler concluded the scoring with his fourth of the afternoon from a '45.
Glen Emmets: Fergus Barnett; Keith Boylan (0-1), Niall Hackett, Evan English; Ronan Carr, Stephen Healy, Andrew Mooney (0-1); Ronan Grufferty (0-4, one free), Mark Garvey (1-0); Damien Grimes (1-1), James Butler (0-4, one free and one '45, David Bracken; Ian Cusack (0-1), Seán Byrne, Keelan O'Neill (1-0)
Subs: Joe Farrelly, Ben Hilliard, Jamie Farnan, Derrick Johnson, Alan McGrane, Robert Byrne
